Lesotho MPs brawl in parliament
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lesotho MPs brawl in parliament over mohair

A brawl has broken out in the Lesotho parliament after the Speaker suspended proceedings during a dispute over the country's wool and mohair industry.

Videos and images are being shared on social media of MPs throwing objects at each other.

  • 28 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Parliament brawls around the world