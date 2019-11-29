'I have one breast, would you like to see it?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Breast cancer: 'I have one breast, would you like to see it?'

Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million each year.

One form of treatment is to have a mastectomy, where breast tissue is removed to prevent the disease spreading.

BBC Life Clinic asked three women from Zimbabwe, Kenya and Malawi who’ve all had a mastectomy to tell us why going through the operation never made them feel less of a woman.

  • 29 Nov 2019
Go to next video: 'We want Malawi to be free from cervical cancer'