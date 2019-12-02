Kenyan fisherman trapped by floods rescued
A Kenyan fisherman has been airlifted from an island where he was marooned since Friday because of heavy flooding.

Vincent Musila had gone fishing at a river near Thika town in central Kenya when it burst its banks.

Crowds watched helplessly for three days as they waited for emergency services to rescue him.

