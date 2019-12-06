Media player
Burkina Faso crisis: 'Soliders killed seven members of my family'
In Burkina Faso, nearly half a million people have been internally displaced due to conflict.
Deaths due to the armed conflict have risen six fold from 306 in 2018 to over 1,800 between January and June in 2019.
Djibril, not his real name, told the BBC that seven of his family members were unlawfully killed since February by security forces.
He says they were targeted for being from the mainly Muslim Fulani ethnic group.
Video journalist: Maxime Le Hegarat
Reporter: Louise Dewast
06 Dec 2019
