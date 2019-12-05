East Africa hit by weather phenomenon

Video

Two tropical storms are expected to hit East Africa late on Thursday and Friday, in areas which have already been affected by heavy rain.

A weather phenomenon on the Indian Ocean has led to downpours across the region with rivers swollen and some areas experiencing floods and others landslides.

The extreme weather has affected millions of people in Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Authorities have advised coastal residents to avoid low lying areas.

Why the floods in East Africa are so bad