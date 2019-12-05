Media player
East Africa hit by weather phenomenon
Two tropical storms are expected to hit East Africa late on Thursday and Friday, in areas which have already been affected by heavy rain.
A weather phenomenon on the Indian Ocean has led to downpours across the region with rivers swollen and some areas experiencing floods and others landslides.
The extreme weather has affected millions of people in Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Djibouti and Ethiopia.
Authorities have advised coastal residents to avoid low lying areas.
