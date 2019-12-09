The glove that helps my deaf parents speak to me

Video

Having struggled throughout his childhood to communicate with his deaf parents, Netshidzati Lucky Mashudu, from Limpopo, South Africa, created smart glove which translates sign language into speech.

Through an app, it can also work the other way, translating speech into sign language.

He says it's helped him to communicate with his parents.

He showed BBC Life Clinic how it works and what he hopes it could mean for others in the future.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by David Wafula and Anthony Irungu.