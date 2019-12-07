'I bring explosions of colour to public spaces'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yinka Ilori: My Nigerian narrative of art and design in London

Yinka Ilori is an artist-designer based in London.

He uses colours inspired by his Nigerian heritage and memories of his time in the country.

Now his technicolour work can be seen in galleries and on the streets of London.

He describes how trips to Nigeria as a child shape his work today.

Video Journalist: Alpha Kamara

  • 07 Dec 2019
Go to next video: 'I'm a writer, a mother, a Muslim'