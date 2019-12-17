The DJs remixing traditional Kenyan music

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sounds of Sasaab: Bringing traditional music to a global audience
A group of Nairobi DJs have been working for 18 months on a project to sample the sounds and songs from remote, traditional Kenyan communities.
They then sent the sounds to musicians, DJs and producers around the world for them to turn into music.
They have also released an album and video documentary about the projects, with money raised funding a local school.
Video Journalists: Joe Inwood and Gloria Achieng.
-
17 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-50763653/sounds-of-sasaab-bringing-traditional-music-to-a-global-audienceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window