'I'm a plastic bag monster from the future!'

Senegal's plastic recycling 'monster' campaigns for a cleaner country
Modou Fall has been struggling for years to alert people to the problems caused by single-use plastics, especially plastic bags.
To raise awareness, he dresses as a 'plastic bag monster' and walks the streets of Senegal's capital Dakar explaining the need to re-use and recycle plastic products.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Arwa Barkallah.
19 Dec 2019
