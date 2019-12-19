'I'm a plastic bag monster from the future!'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Senegal's plastic recycling 'monster' campaigns for a cleaner country

Modou Fall has been struggling for years to alert people to the problems caused by single-use plastics, especially plastic bags.

To raise awareness, he dresses as a 'plastic bag monster' and walks the streets of Senegal's capital Dakar explaining the need to re-use and recycle plastic products.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Arwa Barkallah.

  • 19 Dec 2019
Go to next video: How plastic bottles are paying for school