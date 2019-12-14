'I am the African king of condoms'
Africa’s 'condom king' wants no more HIV infections

Kenyan Stanley Ngara gives out free condoms to people who request them.

He also helps educate people about sex and how to have it safely.

In Kenya 1.6 million people were living with HIV in 2018, according to the United Nations.

Stanley gets the condoms from national and local governments and non-governmental organisations.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Anthony Irungu for BBC Swahili.

