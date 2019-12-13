Video

Nine days after Babagana Aliyu arrived in Lagos from north-eastern Nigeria, he was arrested for alleged armed robbery.

He spent the next eight years in prison awaiting trial, during which time his family were displaced due to Boko Haram.

In 2018, he was released due to a lack of evidence against him. He maintains his innocence.

Babagana is one of thousands of Nigerians who spend years in prison, despite not being found guilty of a crime.

Video producers: Yemisi Adegoke and Joshua Akinyemi