'I wanted to break into white, male aviation industry'

Dare to Dream: The organisation getting women into aviation
Captain Kgomotso Phatsima from Botswana describes the aviation industry as "white and male".
To combat this, she founded Dare to Dream – an organisation whose aim is to get more women into all aspects of the industry.
In this BBC Africa One Minute Story she explains how she inspires young African women to reach for the sky.
Video by Zawadi Mudibo and Anthony Irungu for BBC Smart Money.
15 Dec 2019
