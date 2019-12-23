The tech giving Kenyan pupils a square meal

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The smart wristband helping Kenyan students pay for lunch
Thousands of Kenyan schoolchildren can now afford a healthy lunch using prepaid smart wristbands.
Tap2Eat is a Near Field Communication (NFC) smart wristband, which makes it easier for parents to make and track payments for their children's school meals.
It's part of a subsided school food programme aiming to tackle malnutrition and improve attendance in public schools in Kenya's Kiambu and Nairobi counties.
Video journalist: Njoroge Muigai
23 Dec 2019
