Idris Elba: 'Africa can house my ambition'

Video
Idris Elba tells BBC about his Sierra Leone citizenship
London-born actor Idris Elba has become a citizen of Sierra Leone, his father's country - something he tells the BBC makes him "very proud".
20 Dec 2019
