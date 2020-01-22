'They call me names for playing football'

Media player
The Sudanese women breaking taboos by playing football
During the 30 years that Omar al-Bashir ruled Sudan, he imposed a conservative vision of society, with particular restrictions on women.
He was swept from power by a popular uprising in 2019. The new civilian-led government has allowed – for the first time – a women’s football league to be set up.
But the teams continue to face challenges. Sudanese women footballers are challenging men to accept women in the game.
22 Jan 2020
