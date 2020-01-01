I built my wife a house made to look like a plane
Video

The story of the aeroplane house in Nigeria's capital Abuja

Said Jammal has spent 20 years building the family's unusual home in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

The construction manager says he wanted to leave a legacy behind, as well as a gift to his family and the country.

The house has now become a tourist attraction.

BBC Pidgin went to meet him.

Video journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu

  • 01 Jan 2020
