Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bees send footballers diving in Tanzania
A football match in Tanzania was briefly stopped when a swarm of bees invaded the pitch.
Two local teams, Young Africans and Iringa United, were playing at Uhuru Stadium in the capital, Dar es Salaam.
-
23 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window