Bees send footballers diving
Bees send footballers diving in Tanzania

A football match in Tanzania was briefly stopped when a swarm of bees invaded the pitch.

Two local teams, Young Africans and Iringa United, were playing at Uhuru Stadium in the capital, Dar es Salaam.

  • 23 Dec 2019
