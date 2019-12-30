'Everybody sees me as an abomination'
Gay in Nigeria: 'Everybody sees me as an abomination'

Five years after the introduction of Nigeria's Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, discrimination against sexual minorities in the highly religious country appears to have worsened.

  • 30 Dec 2019