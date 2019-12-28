Many killed in Somalia bomb blast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Somalia: Dozens killed in Mogadishu attack
A bomb attack during rush hour in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu has killed dozens of people.
The blast took place at a checkpoint at a busy intersection in the city.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb but al-Shabab militants have often carried out attacks there.
-
28 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window