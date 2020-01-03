Life as a member of a banned Shia group

Video

Jummai Karofi, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), a Shia organisation, says her children have been missing since a crackdown on its followers in Zaria, northern Nigeria, in 2015.

More than 300 followers of the movement were killed by security forces and buried in mass graves, a judicial inquiry found in 2016. The army says it retaliated after an alleged assassination attempt on its chief of staff's convoy.

Violent government crackdowns on IMN supporters have been condemned by rights groups.

In July 2019, the Nigerian government banned the IMN and announced that the movement would be considered a terror organisation and an enemy of the state.

Nigeria correspondent Mayeni Jones went to Kaduna in northern Nigeria to speak to one follower about life after the ban.