Zambia on the brink of famine

Climate change has brought parts of Zambia to the brink of famine
Zambia is wrestling with a devastating drought caused, according to experts, by a dramatic shift in weather patterns.
Temperatures in parts of Southern Africa are expected to rise by twice the global average as a result of climate change, and the UN is calling for urgent action.
In Zambia, more than 2 million people are now in need of food aid, following 2 years of poor rains and failed harvests.
03 Jan 2020
