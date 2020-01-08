Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Al-Shabab makes deadly start to 2020
Somalia-based Islamist militant group al-Shabab has kicked off 2020 with several bloody attacks.
The group launched a brazen assault on a US military base in Kenya earlier this week and two bombings in Mogadishu since the start of the year have left nearly 100 dead.
As the region braces for more violence, reporter Mercy Juma looks at the escalation in the war between al-Shabab and the West and puts the recent attacks into context.
Video producer: Michael Onyiego
-
08 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window