'It feels so good, man, four times'

Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala wins record-matching award
Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala has been named Caf's women's player of the year, winning the award for a record-matching fourth time.
She equalled the record of fellow Nigerian Perpetua Nkwocha.
08 Jan 2020
