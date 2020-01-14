'I'm blind and one of the best mechanics around'

Media player
The Nigerian blind mechanic using touch to make repairs
Emeka Abugu is a 37-year-old mechanic who became blind due to untreated measles as a child.
He says he's the most reliable mechanic in his community in Enugu Ezike, south-eastern Nigeria.
Emeka Abugu told the BBC how he learnt the trade despite losing his sight.
Video journalist: Nnamdi Agbanelo for BBC Igbo
14 Jan 2020
