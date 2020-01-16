Media player
Hip-hop artist: 'I'm called Satan when I rap'
Mocked because of her passion for rap, ''Mina the Veiled'' is fighting against the tide to embody the new face of women's hip-hop in Senegal. Although she receives insults, she is often encouraged by several people who support her.
Mina is also an activist committed to defending women's rights and against rape.
Video journalist: Late Lawson for BBC Afrique
16 Jan 2020
