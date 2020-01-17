Why are many countries fighting over Libya?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What's behind the fight for Libya?

UN-sponsored talks on the Libyan conflict are set to be held on Sunday in the German capital, Berlin.

The oil-rich North African country has been beset by a civil war for nearly a decade, since Nato-backed forces overthrew Libya’s long-serving ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

BBC Arabic Hanan Razek explains how complicated the situation is.

Produced by: Dina Demrdash, Efrem Gebreab. Graphics: Joe Payne

  • 17 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'Her dying wish was to get the kids to Europe'