Nigerian remix of a theatre classic

Video

UK-based Nigerian playwright Inua Ellams gives Anton Chekhov's classic play Three Sisters a radical new setting: 1960s Nigeria during the Biafran War.

Ellams's play explores the experiences, loves and losses of three sisters stranded in a small eastern town as war encroaches and throws their lives into disarray.

The conflict was fought by the Nigerian government and the south-eastern Igbo people, who wanted to establish a separate state called Biafra. The Biafran war was one of Africa's bloodiest post-independence conflicts, and led to the deaths of over a million people through famine, disease and fighting.

Produced and edited by Aaron Akinyemi

Filmed by Mark Sedgwick