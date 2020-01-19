Isabel dos Santos responds to document leak

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Isabel dos Santos accuses authorities of "witch-hunt"
Leaked documents reveal how Africa's richest woman made her fortune through exploiting her own country and corruption.
Isabel dos Santos made huge profits from land, oil, diamonds and telecoms when her father was president of Angola, a southern African country rich in natural resources.
The documents show how she and her husband were allowed to buy valuable state assets in a series of very dubious deals.
The BBC's Andrew Harding interviewed her about the leak.
Ms Dos Santos says the allegations against her are entirely false and that it's a politically motivated witch-hunt by the Angolan government.
-
19 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-51166311/isabel-dos-santos-accuses-authorities-of-witch-huntRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window