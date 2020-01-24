Video

There's growing alarm in East Africa about huge swarms of desert locusts which are spreading across the region.

Huge swarms of desert locusts been destroying vegetation forcing farmers into desperate measures.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation says the crisis threatens food security across the region.

It’s the worst invasion of desert locusts in the Horn of Africa in 25 years, and in Kenya for 70 years.

Aerial spraying is going on in Kenya and Ethiopia.