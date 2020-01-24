Lucky to be alive
Video

Zeinab Mohammud Warsame: Sole survivor of Mogadishu mayor attack recalls ordeal

Zeinab Mohammud Warsame is the only survivor of the al-Shabab attack on the office of the Mogadishu mayor in July 2019.

Seven of her colleagues were killed including the mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman. A suicide bomber blew herself up inside the office during a security meeting.

Zeinab shares her story of how she is lucky to be alive.

