Zeinab Mohammud Warsame: Sole survivor of Mogadishu mayor attack recalls ordeal
Zeinab Mohammud Warsame is the only survivor of the al-Shabab attack on the office of the Mogadishu mayor in July 2019.
Seven of her colleagues were killed including the mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman. A suicide bomber blew herself up inside the office during a security meeting.
Zeinab shares her story of how she is lucky to be alive.
24 Jan 2020
