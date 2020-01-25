Lagos' nightclub minibus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria: Discovering Lagos nightlife by danfo
Lagos bursts to life at night and Explore Lagos has created a different way for partygoers to reach the city’s hotspots in an affordable way.
The ‘Get on the Bus’ tour uses a local transportation called the danfo bus and runs on the first Friday of every month.
In this video from In Business Africa, co-founder Emeka Okocha says that this is their way of saving the danfo, while also showing everyone what Lagos has to offer.
-
25 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window