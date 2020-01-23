The classrooms made out of 100% plastic waste
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ivory Coast is using plastic waste to build schools

A community in Ivory Coast has partnered with UNICEF to transform landfill waste into bricks for schools.

The classrooms cost almost half the price of conventional building materials and can be built using just a hammer. Since 2018, plastic waste has been turned into 26 classrooms.

Video produced by Daniel South and Eric Biantuadi.

Listen to Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.

  • 23 Jan 2020
Go to next video: The country with a monthly cleaning day