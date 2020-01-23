Felix Tshisekedi on his first year in power

Media player
Felix Tshisekedi's year as DR Congo president
Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo a year ago.
It was the first time that there had been a peaceful transfer of power in the country's history.
BBC Afrique's Nicolas Negoce has been speaking to him about his 12 months in power.
23 Jan 2020
