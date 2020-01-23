Felix Tshisekedi on his first year in power
Video

Felix Tshisekedi's year as DR Congo president

Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in as president of the Democratic Republic of Congo a year ago.

It was the first time that there had been a peaceful transfer of power in the country's history.

BBC Afrique's Nicolas Negoce has been speaking to him about his 12 months in power.

