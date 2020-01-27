The fight for Kinshasa’s most vulnerable girls

Video

In the DRC’s capital city, wrestling has helped an extraordinary woman to escape the violent streets on which she grew up.

As a fighter, Shaki is an inspiration for dozens of street children, and her home has become a refuge for girls trying to escape the thugs, rapists, and pimps of Kinshasa’s slums.

BBC Africa Eye follows Shaki as she steps into the wrestling ring, fights to give her daughter a chance in life, and takes on other women who have very different ideas about how to raise teenage girls.

