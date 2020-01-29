Bricklaying 'is not about gender'

Video

Life got tough for Jane when she lost her seven children so she decided to pick up bricklaying. In Nigeria it's an occupation predominantly done by men.

Jane Ifeoma, who hails from Enugu state in Nigeria, says the proceeds from the mason job has helped her start building her own house, buy a motorcycle and provide for her extended family.

Produced by Chioma Obianinwa

Video Journalist Nnamdi Agbanelo.