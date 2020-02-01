Doctor by day artist at night
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigeria's Fola David: Doctor by day, artist by night

Adefemi Gbadamosi, also known as Fola David, is a medical doctor who doubles as a visual artist.

When it comes to his art he finds inspiration from the patients he treats especially those with skin conditions.

Video journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu

  • 01 Feb 2020