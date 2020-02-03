Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria's women fight back
Nigeria is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women, with rape and sexual assault an ongoing threat.
In Lagos, the country's largest city, women are breaking tradition by attending self-defence classes, and learning how to protect themselves.
03 Feb 2020
