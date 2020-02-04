Moi's son: My dad died peacefully
Kenya's longest-serving President Daniel arap Moi has died aged 95.

His critics saw him as an authoritarian ruler who oversaw rampant corruption, but his allies credited him for maintaining stability during his 24-year rule.

Constitutionally barred from seeing re-election, he stepped down in 2002.

