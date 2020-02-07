Media player
Wendy Kemunto: Dealing with my rape through music
Kenyan musician, Wendy Kemunto, was gang raped on her birthday.
She says one of the biggest issues in the fight against sexual violence in Africa is the lack of understanding of consent.
She wrote a song, Huru, to encourage others to speak out.
She shared her story with BBC Africa's #TheSheWord.
07 Feb 2020
