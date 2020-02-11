John Kani: South Africa is so slow to change

Video

South African actor, director, and playwright John Kani has said people in the country had patience for change after the end of apartheid but in recent years there had been "a giving up that things will ever change".

"We waited for 25 years. We have been expecting for those changes to take place. They are, but the pace is so slow or not meeting the true aspirations of the people," he told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

Kani's career spans five decades of acting and writing including Hollywood blockbusters like Black Panther.

