Kenyans say farewell to Moi

About 30,000 people packed a stadium in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, for the state funeral of the country's longest-serving President Daniel arap Moi, who died last week aged 95.
He was a towering figure who dominated Kenyan politics during his 24-year presidency.
11 Feb 2020
