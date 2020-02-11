Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What is Darfur like today?
Sudan's rulers have agreed to hand over ex-President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face genocide and war crimes charges.
He is accused of serious crimes in a conflict that broke out in Darfur in 2003 and led to the deaths of 300,000.
The conflict between rebels and government forces killed hundreds of thousands and forced millions from their homes and into displacement camps.
The BBC's Mohanad Hashim is one of the first journalists to travel freely in the region in a decade. He visited the Kalma camp.
-
11 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window