Remembering Ladysmith founder Joseph Shabalala

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Joseph Shabalala: Remembering Ladysmith Black Mambazo's founder
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died in a hospital in Pretoria aged 78.
The musician helped introduced traditional Zulu music to the western world and the choir famously collaborated with Paul Simon on the album Graceland.
In his tribute, former mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba called Joseph 'a giant of South Africa music and a pioneer of the industry'.
-
11 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-51468879/joseph-shabalala-remembering-ladysmith-black-mambazo-s-founderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window