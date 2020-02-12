'After my son's death, I work to make roads safer'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria's road safety champion inspired by her son's death
Nigerian judge Monica Dongbam-Mensem is a road safety advocate - but it wasn't always this way.
A hit-and-run accident that led to the death of her son inspired Monica to work towards making Nigeria's roads safer.
And now she wants the government to improve driver education so it doesn't happen to someone else.
Video producer: Dooshima Abu
-
12 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-51469098/nigeria-s-road-safety-champion-inspired-by-her-son-s-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window