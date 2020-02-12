'After my son's death, I work to make roads safer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigeria's road safety champion inspired by her son's death

Nigerian judge Monica Dongbam-Mensem is a road safety advocate - but it wasn't always this way.

A hit-and-run accident that led to the death of her son inspired Monica to work towards making Nigeria's roads safer.

And now she wants the government to improve driver education so it doesn't happen to someone else.

Video producer: Dooshima Abu

  • 12 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Lagos' nightclub minibus