'I have profusely apologised for apartheid'
South Africa's last white president, FW de Klerk, has defended his record in challenging apartheid - the legal system of discriminating against black people.

Last week, he was accused of being an "apartheid apologist" by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters.

But Mr de Klerk told the BBC's Nomsa Maseko that he wants his role in ushering in democracy to be recognised.

