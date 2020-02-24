'My journey to accept being a childless woman'

Video

It is estimated that around 50 million couples worldwide experience infertility issues.

In many cultures women are held responsible when a couple experiences difficulties to conceive. This social pressure can often lead to women being shunned, their husbands taking additional wives or even result in divorce.

Childless women, often seen as a burden, are stigmatised and often face discrimination.

In Niger, filmmaker Aicha Macky, who herself is struggling to conceive, embarks on an emotional journey to explore the subject of infertility within her community.

She interviews members of her family, friends and several midwives trying to determine her role in the society as a childless woman.