'My journey to accept say I no get pikin'

According to reports, around 500 million couple worldwide dey experience infertility issues.

For many cultures, dem dey hold women responsible wen couple dey experience difficulty to born. Dis social pressure dey often make dem dey shun women, dia husbands dey marry more wives or even divorce dem.

Society dey often see women wey no get pikin as burden, dem dey also face stigmatisation and discrimination.

For Niger, filmmaker Aicha Macky, wey dey struggle to conceive, begin di emotional journey to chook eye inside di subject of infertility within her community.

She interview members of her family, friends and several midwives to try to determine her role for society as woman wey no get pikin.