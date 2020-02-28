The music teacher who makes his own trombones

Video

Music teacher Dan Abisi noticed that more people in Kenya were developing an interest in Western classical music, meaning the demand for brass instruments such as the trombone or tuba had increased.

However there are only a handful of shops that sell them and even then, they tend to be expensive.

He told BBC What's New? that to combat this, he decided to learn how to make brass instruments and manufacture them for the Kenyan market and make them available to everyone.