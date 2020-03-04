The fishermen falling victim to coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: South Africa's economic victims
The spread of corona virus around the world is massively damaging business.
With so many countries relying on exports to China, the economic impact has been huge.
In South Africa parts of the fishing industry are battling to survive, as Andrew Harding reports.
Filmed by: Stuart Phillips
Edited by Christian Parkinson
04 Mar 2020
