Ethiopian Airlines crash: 'I saw body parts being taken in white bags'
It's been one year since Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed killing all 157 people on board.
It was the second time a Boeing 737 Max plane had crashed in the space of five months.
BBC Africa's Emmanuel Igunza was one of the first journalists to arrive at the crash scene.
He reflects on what he saw while covering the story.
Video journalists: Hassan Lali and Gloria Achieng
10 Mar 2020
